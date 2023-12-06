COP28 Leader praises world leaders for pragmatic initiatives during final dialogue

(MENAFN) COP28 Leader Sultan Al-Jaber has commended world leaders for their pragmatic initiatives during the final dialogue, expressing confidence in the sustained "open mindset" throughout the remaining sessions of COP.



This acknowledgment coincides with the high-level dialogues between the COP28 Presidency and the International Energy Agency, which received robust support for practical actions.



The culmination of these dialogues, co-led by Al-Jaber and the Executive Director of the IEA, Fatih Birol, represents a noteworthy accomplishment, bringing together more than 40 high-level leaders, including four heads of state and 18 heads of delegation and ministers from various regions.



Al-Jaber noted: “I am encouraged by the practical actions brought forward by world leaders today at the final dialogue, and I hope that you take this open mindset and optimism throughout this COP.”



Highlighting the importance of the dialogues, Al-Jaber underscored the necessity for collaboration, expressing: “This series of dialogues has allowed us to converge on the critical elements of the just energy transition. The transition will not be straightforward, but it will be harder if we cannot agree on its central components.”



Birol echoed this sentiment, expressing contentment with the alignment and endorsement of the IEA's five goals for COP28.

