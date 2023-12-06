India to ascend as world's third-largest economic power by 2030

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy prediction, Standard & Poor's Global asserted on Tuesday that India is poised to ascend as the world's third-largest economic power by the year 2030. The U.S.-based international rating agency emphasized that India's pivotal challenge lies in harnessing "enormous opportunities" to position itself as the next significant global manufacturing hub.



As reported by the Press Trust of India news agency, Standard & Poor's Global anticipates India to emerge as the fastest-growing major economy over the next three years. The forecast envisions a robust GDP growth of 7 percent by 2026, surpassing the expected growth of 6.4 percent in the current fiscal year. Notably, India's economic growth had already reached 7.2 percent in the fiscal year 2022-23, concluding in March.



Recent economic indicators affirm the country's trajectory, with India's gross domestic product experiencing a notable 7.8 percent increase in the three months ending June and a further 7.6 percent rise in the subsequent three months ending September. These figures underscore India's resilience and potential to sustain economic momentum, drawing attention to its expanding role on the global stage.



The prognosis from Standard & Poor's Global sheds light on India's evolving economic landscape, highlighting the need for strategic initiatives to unlock its immense potential. As India positions itself for accelerated growth, the focus on becoming a premier global manufacturing hub will be pivotal in determining its trajectory as a major player in the world economy over the next decade.

