Gold prices experience retreat from previous all-time highs

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, gold prices experienced a retreat from their previous all-time highs, influenced by a resurgence in the strength of the U.S. dollar and cautious investor behavior ahead of impending economic data. In spot transactions, gold recorded a 0.4 percent decrease, settling at USD2,018.29 per ounce. The previous session had seen gold reaching an unprecedented level of USD2,135.40 before undergoing a significant correction, declining over USD100 in a single day and concluding with a two percent drop.



Similarly, U.S. gold futures faced a 0.3 percent decline, closing at USD2,036.80. The renewed strength of the U.S. dollar index this week emerged as a key external factor negatively impacting the gold market. Jim Wyckoff, a senior analyst at Kitco Metals, noted that despite this external pressure, the USD2,000 level is likely to serve as a near-term floor in the gold market.



The U.S. dollar registered a 0.2 percent increase, hovering near its highest level in over a week. This uptick in the dollar's strength contributed to an increased cost of gold for holders of other currencies. Investors, adopting a cautious approach, refrained from substantial trading activities, awaiting crucial economic data that could potentially influence market dynamics.



Market sentiment was further influenced by cautious comments from senior Federal Reserve officials. According to the CME Feed Watch service, 61 percent of traders anticipate a reduction in interest rates by at least 25 basis points in March, with an even higher percentage—87 percent—expecting this adjustment to occur in May. These expectations add an additional layer of complexity to the gold market, as investors closely monitor central bank decisions and economic indicators for potential shifts in the broader financial landscape.

