United States, Europe experience sense of relief as inflation rates fall

(MENAFN) After enduring 18 months of persistent price increases, the United States and Europe are experiencing a welcome relief with rapidly falling inflation rates. Recent data from the fall months revealed a better-than-expected improvement in both regions. In November, the annual inflation rate in the euro area declined to 2.4 percent, a figure notably close to the European Central Bank's target of 2 percent. Meanwhile, the rates in the United States and Britain also saw declines, reaching 3.2 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, in October.



While this decline in inflation is a positive development, caution is urged against prematurely declaring an end to the battle against inflation. Some commentators argue that the significant drop in inflation is largely attributed to the easing of external pressures on prices. Europe, for instance, faced challenges from a food and energy price shock following the Russia-Ukraine war outbreak. However, recent data indicates a notable decrease in year-on-year energy prices in the eurozone, approaching a record low. Similarly, in the United Kingdom, the decline in food inflation has been a contributing factor.



The United States, although less affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, grappled with supply chain disruptions persisting throughout the pandemic. While these external pressures are currently diminishing, there is a cautious acknowledgment that the battle against inflation might not be over. Analysts note that the easy gains in achieving the 2 percent target may have already been realized, leaving the more challenging task of taming the growth in prices of domestic goods and services.



Central bankers emphasize that this final leg of managing domestic inflation could prove to be the most formidable. As the effects of earlier price shocks recede, attention turns to the complexities of stabilizing inflation in the face of domestic economic factors, presenting a nuanced landscape for policymakers navigating the delicate balance between economic growth and price stability.

