Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Injures 3 Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Three Palestinians were martyred and three others were injured during a raid by the Israeli occupation forces on various areas in the West Bank, said a medical source Wednesday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health revealed in a statement that Abdul Rahman Bani Oudeh, 16, was killed in a town near the city of Tubas, and Moaz Zahran, 23, from Al-Far'a refugee camp near Nablus, was martyred during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces that stormed the camp.

The Israeli occupation forces also carried out an incursion on the town of Tamoun and arrested three citizens, revealed the ministry.

It reported that Ahmad Ghanem, 30, died from critical wounds sustained during clashes in Tulkarm about a week ago, noting that three young men were injured during the storming of the Dheisheh camp in Bethlehem.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli occupation forces have killed 470 Palestinians since the beginning of this year, including 262 martyrs since the seventh of last October. (end)

