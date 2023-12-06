KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 52 Cents To USD 81.37 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait oil price rose 52 cents to USD 81.37 per barrel on Tuesday, as opposed to USD 80. 85 pb on Monday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Wednesday. In international markets, Brent crude dropped by 83 cent to USD 77.2 pb and West Texas Intermediate fell by 72 cent to USD 72.32 pb. (end) km

