President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Finland

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Finland – the Independence Day.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 December 2023