President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Finland

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Finland Sauli
Niinistö.
The letter reads as follows:
Dear Mr. President,
I sincerely congratulate you and your people on my own behalf
and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the
National Holiday of the Republic of Finland – the Independence
Day.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your
endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 4 December 2023
MENAFN06122023000195011045ID1107544843
