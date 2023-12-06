Explosion Occurs In Berdyansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, a powerful explosion was heard in several neighborhoods in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk.

This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At about 5:15 a.m., a loud explosion was heard in the city, which was heard in several neighborhoods.

"After that, the occupiers blocked the traffic near the Eternal Flame - now they are not even letting pedestrians go through," the post says.

The head of the Berdyansk City Military Administration, Victoria Galitsyna, reported on Telegram that "at about 5 a.m., residents of the Nahirna part, AZMOL and Liski neighborhoods reported a loud explosion."

"At the moment, the descent from the mountain through Zahidniy Ave is completely blocked. There are a large number of Russian soldiers in this area. Details are not yet disclosed," noted Galitsyna.

As reported, the invaders have intensified filtration measures in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region.