Baku Hosts Welcoming Event Of FIA Week (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Heydar Aliyev
Center in Baku hosted a welcome event for guests of the FIA Week,
Trend reports.
At the entrance to the building, the guests viewed Lamborghini
Huracan Sterrato, 1934 Ford Coupe, Ferrari SF90 Stradale, The Model
T Ford Snowmobile, Auburn 866 Speedster, Cadillac Model M, Packard
645 Dual Cowl Phaeton, Volkicar vehicles, put up for exhibition
through the mediation of the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan
and FIA.
President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar
Alakbarov, Head of Baku City Executive Power Eldar Azizov and FIA
President Mohammed Ben Sulayem addressed the guests at the
welcoming event.
In his speech, Anar Alakbarov noted that since Baku was chosen
as the venue for the FIA week, the FIA and Azerbaijan Automobile
Federation teams have been working hard to meet all expectations
and hold the events at the highest level.
"I would like to express my gratitude to FIA President Mohammed
Ben Sulayem and the representatives of the Automobile Federations
and clubs here today, for choosing Baku as the city to host FIA
Week," he said.
Eldar Azizov, in turn, noted that thanks to Azerbaijan's policy,
Baku has turned into a center of world-scale events in recent
years, which has helped the country successfully organize the best
sports events such as the Islamic Games, European Games, Formula 1
races and many other events.
"We express our deep gratitude to the FIA. Sports is of
strategic interest to us. I would like to take this opportunity to
express my deep gratitude to the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation
for all the work done. Azerbaijan Automobile Federation has
significantly expanded its activities in recent years. This has led
to an increase in the interest of our public in motorsports," he
noted.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem expressed deep gratitude to
Azerbaijan for holding the FIA week in Baku.
"We are very grateful to you for the support given to this
initiative. Today, 200 volunteers, representatives from 128
countries and 189 clubs have gathered here. This is a testament to
the trust in your beautiful country," he said.
Through the mediation of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation,
Baku will also host the FIA General Assemblies and the FIA Prize
Giving Ceremony, which is one of the most prestigious end-of-year
events in the field of motor sport, until December 8.
In addition to the FIA General Assembly meeting organized for
the first time in Baku, meetings of the General Assemblies of the
FIA Foundation and the International Tourism Alliance (AIT),
representing the interests of representatives of the automotive
industry, will also be held on December 5.
Representatives of automobile organizations from different
countries of the world and prominent figures of automobile sport
gathered in Baku to participate in the FIA Week.
In total, representatives from 128 countries, including members
of automobile clubs and online participants, as well as FIA
President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and FIA officials take part in the
Federation's events in Baku.
The Heydar Aliyev Center is one of the main venues for the
events of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
At the end of the FIA week in Baku, the FIA Awards Ceremony will
be held at the Baku Congress Center on December 8, where awards
will be presented in various nominations in the field of
motorsports.
