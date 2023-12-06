USD Stands At 0.308, Euro Down To 0.332

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar on Wednesday stood at KD 0.308 while the Euro dropped to KD 0.332, compared to Tuesday's rates, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK).

The CBK said in its online daily bulletin that the British Pound Sterling dropped to KD 0.388, while the Swiss Franc stood firm at KD 0.353, and the Japanese Yen at KD 0.002. (end)

