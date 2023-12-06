EU asserts unwillingness to tolerate persistent trade imbalance with China

(MENAFN) In a decisive statement issued on Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the European Union's unwillingness to tolerate a persistent trade imbalance with China. Speaking just two days before a significant summit in Beijing, von der Leyen underscored the need for "negotiated solutions" to address the trade disparities between the two economic giants.



In an interview with Agence France-Presse in Brussels, von der Leyen conveyed the collective sentiment of European leaders, asserting that a permanent trade deficit is unacceptable. While acknowledging the availability of tools to safeguard the European market, she emphasized a preference for diplomatic resolutions over unilateral measures.



Accompanied by European Council President Charles Michel, von der Leyen is set to engage in high-level discussions in Beijing on Thursday. Stressing the importance of trade rebalancing, she asserted that it is not only in the EU's interest but also crucial for China to carefully consider the presented options. The upcoming European-Chinese summit, according to von der Leyen, is positioned as a platform for exploring various positive alternatives to enhance the current trade situation.



Highlighting the severity of the trade disparity, von der Leyen revealed that the European trade deficit with China had doubled over a span of two years, reaching a historic high of 390 billion euros in 2022. She pointedly noted the evident imbalance, citing that Chinese exports to the EU significantly outpace European exports to China, with the former being three times greater than the latter.



As leaders from both regions prepare for critical negotiations, the tone set by von der Leyen signals a firm stance from the European Union, emphasizing the urgency of finding mutually beneficial solutions to rectify the existing trade imbalances.

