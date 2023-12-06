Future Electronics Promotes Employee Wellness By Delivering Seasonal Fruit To Employees

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singapore ( forpressrelease) December 6, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has implemented a monthly tradition in their Singapore office, focused on employee health and wellbeing.
Every first Tuesday of the month, Future Electronics employees in Singapore will receive a package of beautiful, seasonal fruits. The packages are delivered to each employee in the office.
The goal of Fruits Day is to promote healthy eating and employee wellbeing in the office. While at work, it can be all too easy to reach for a sugary or salty, often unhealthy snack. Having fresh fruit right at your workstation makes it easy to make the change to a healthier, but just as tasty alternative.
This delicious tradition has been beloved since November 2022. Future Electronics is delighted to deliver this small gesture to their employees to show they care for their health and happiness. Fruits Day is one of many initiatives Future Electronics Singapore has implemented to give back to their dedicated team members.
About Future Electronics
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.
Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
...
###
Company :-Future Electronics
User :- Jamie Singerman
Email :...
Phone :-514-694-7710
Url :-
