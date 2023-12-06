Grand Muhurat Ceremony Marks The Inauguration Of Feature Film“Godan”

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mathura: In an event of monumental significance, the grand Muhurat ceremony for the much-anticipated feature film“Godan” was conducted in Mathura, with the gracious presence and blessings of respected Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat Ji. The film, based on the classic literary work“Godan” by the esteemed writer Munshi Premchand ji, was launched with divine blessings at this auspicious occasion.



Most respected Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the event by releasing the poster of the film and marked the auspicious moment with a ceremonial clap. To the delight of the gathered audience, a 1.30-minute teaser of the film was unveiled, captivating the imagination of the one lakh-strong crowd in attendance.



“Godan,” under the directorship of renowned Bollywood filmmaker Ashok Tyagi, known for his notable works like“Bharat Bagaya Vidhata,”“Surkhiyan,” and“Return of Jewel Thief,” carries a profound message. The film seeks to inspire a sense of cow protection and instill in the hearts of Indian people a deep respect and sensitivity towards the mother cow. The producers of the film are Vinod Chaudhary and Sandeep Marwah of Marwah Studios, Noida Film City. Sushil Bharti of Radio Noida will craft the script and dialogues of the film, while the music will be orchestrated by the talented Riju Roy.



As part of the momentous occasion, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat also inaugurated the Deendayal Cow Science Research and Training Centre, the Weaver Center powered by a biogas generator, and laid the foundation stone of the Ayurveda Mrig (animal) treatment facility.



Distinguished personalities present at the event included Sadhvi Ritambhara, Mangala Mata Ji, senior Shankarlal Ji of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Mahamandaleshwar of all the Peethadhis and saints, and hundreds of MPs and MLAs. The program witnessed the participation of thousands of Sangh workers and a vast audience, creating an atmosphere of collective celebration and reverence.



Sadhvi Ritambhara emphasized the cultural significance and values attached to the cow in Indian culture, while Mangala Mata Ji pledged her full support to all the endeavors dedicated to the cause.



