Azerbaijan Approves Regulations Of Coordination Council For Transport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Regulations of
the Coordination Council for Transport have been approved in
Azerbaijan, Alish Ismayilov from the country's Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport said at an international conference
titled "Transport Planning and Traffic Flow Modeling", Trend reports.
"The Coordination Council for Transport was established in
accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in 2023. The council was created to ensure coordinated
activities of various modes of transport and population mobility,
development of road and transport infrastructure, coordination, and
improvement of activities in the field of road traffic, safety, and
regulation. The council's regulations have recently been approved,
and henceforth, the specified transport issues will be considered
within the council," he noted.
Ismayilov mentioned that in addition to the Ministry of
Transport, several other ministries and organizations are part of
the council.
"The Coordination Council for Transport includes members from
the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources, the State Committee for Local Studies,
Architecture, and Executive Power of Baku City, the State Road
Agency, the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan, CJSC Azerbaijan
Railways, Baku Metro CJSC. The Chairman of the Council is the
Minister of Digital Development and Transport," the official
said.
The conference is being attended by representatives of transport
ministries, city departments of transport, transport, scientific
and research organizations, experts of international consulting
organizations, participants of public and non-profit organizations
in the field of transport, teachers and students of higher
educational institutions.
The geography of participants - Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan,
Uzbekistan and Ukraine.
The conference is being held until December 7.
