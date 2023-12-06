Azerbaijan Approves Regulations Of Coordination Council For Transport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Regulations of the Coordination Council for Transport have been approved in Azerbaijan, Alish Ismayilov from the country's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said at an international conference titled "Transport Planning and Traffic Flow Modeling", Trend reports.

"The Coordination Council for Transport was established in accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2023. The council was created to ensure coordinated activities of various modes of transport and population mobility, development of road and transport infrastructure, coordination, and improvement of activities in the field of road traffic, safety, and regulation. The council's regulations have recently been approved, and henceforth, the specified transport issues will be considered within the council," he noted.

Ismayilov mentioned that in addition to the Ministry of Transport, several other ministries and organizations are part of the council.

"The Coordination Council for Transport includes members from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Committee for Local Studies, Architecture, and Executive Power of Baku City, the State Road Agency, the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan, CJSC Azerbaijan Railways, Baku Metro CJSC. The Chairman of the Council is the Minister of Digital Development and Transport," the official said.

The conference is being attended by representatives of transport ministries, city departments of transport, transport, scientific and research organizations, experts of international consulting organizations, participants of public and non-profit organizations in the field of transport, teachers and students of higher educational institutions.

The geography of participants - Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

The conference is being held until December 7.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel