Forty-One Enemy Drones Downed Over Ukraine Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 6, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine's territory with 48 Shahed-type loitering munitions from two directions, the temporarily occupied Crimea's Chauda Cape and Russia's Kursk region.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the air combat performance, the Air Force's units and systems, in cooperation with the anti-aircraft units of Ukraine's Defense Forces, destroyed 41 enemy combat drones,” the report states.

Fighter jets, surface-to-air missile systems and mobile fire teams joined the efforts to repel Russia's air attack.

A reminder that, on the evening of December 5, 2023, air raid sirens triggered across southern and central Ukraine, as Russian troops launched combat drones.