Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 335,110

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 335,110 troops in Ukraine (+1,270 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and December 6, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,600 tanks (+13 over the past day), 10,456 armored fighting vehicles (+40), 8,024 artillery systems (+37), 919 multiple launch rocket systems (+6), 605 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 324 aircraft (+1), 324 helicopters, 10,532 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+49), 22 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 6,083 unmanned aerial vehicles (+51), 1,153 special equipment units (+5). A total of 1,570 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on the night of December 6, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units intercepted 41 out of 48 enemy Shahed-type drones .