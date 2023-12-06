President Ilham Aliyev Attends Garabagh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments And Challenges Int'l Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of
International Relations, the Forum titled "Garabagh: Back Home
After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" gets underway with
the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev at ADA University, Azernews reports.
The event brings together 60 experts representing 30
countries.
