Egypt's EDEX23.. One Of World's Biggest Military, Security Exhibition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo Feature by Abdulaziz Al-Faisal)

CAIRO, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- The third Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX23) began on December fourth featuring the best defense and security technologies in Africa and the Middle East.

The event boosts the cooperation between Egypt and other countries regarding military and security industries.

The expo is held in Egypt's International Exhibitions Center. There was more than 400 important participants from all around the world who shared and reviewed latest military and security technologies.

Some 35,000 visitors are expected to attend the event showcasing the latest military and security technologies in the world. (end) aff