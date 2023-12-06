Cold Condition Intensifies In Kashmir Night Temperature Below Freezing Point

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The minimum temperature across Kashmir settled below the freezing point as the cold conditions intensified in the valley, officials said on Wednesday.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 1.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, saw the mercury settling at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
It was the coldest area in the Valley on Tuesday night.
Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said. Read Also Cold Condition Intensifies In Kashmir Valley Mercury Hovers Near Freezing Point In Kashmir
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 1.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.
Kokernag town in south Kashmir registered a minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius.
The meteorological office said the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy, but mainly dry till December 10 and there would be a fall in the night temperature by a few degrees.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN06122023000215011059ID1107544681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.