Ex-NATO director demands from EU to square up to China

(MENAFN) As the European Union prepares for a summit in Beijing, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen is calling on the European Union to make the prevention of military escalation by China against Taiwan a top priority. In an op-ed for the Financial Times, Rasmussen emphasizes that while Washington recognizes the danger of Taiwan falling under Beijing's control, Europe's stance remains less clear.



Rasmussen points out the varying positions within the European Union leadership on the Taiwan issue. While some leaders, such as Lithuania's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and Czech President Petr Pavel, express support for "Taiwan's democracy," others, like French President Emmanuel Macron, have been less supportive. Rasmussen highlights Macron's previous statement that the EU should avoid getting involved in crises that are not directly its own.



The former NATO chief argues that such mixed signals may convey to Beijing that an attack on Taiwan would elicit a divided response from the democratic world. Rasmussen stresses the potential severe damage to Europe's economic interests if China were to gain control of Taiwan.



Taiwan, with a population of 23.5 million, is a critical player in semiconductor production, contributing over 60 percent of the world's semiconductors and about 90 percent of the most advanced ones.



Controlling Taiwan's manufacturing would give Beijing significant influence over the global economy, placing European governments and firms in a vulnerable position. Rasmussen's call to action underscores the strategic importance of a united and proactive European Union stance in the face of China's growing assertiveness and potential threats to regional stability.



The article explores the geopolitical implications of Rasmussen's plea and the need for the European Union to take a decisive stance on safeguarding Taiwan's democratic status.





