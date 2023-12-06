Arsenal clinch 4-3 win over Luton in away match

(MENAFN) Declan Rice secured a dramatic late victory for Premier League Leaders Arsenal as they clinched a thrilling 4-3 win against Luton in an away match on Tuesday.



With 36 points, Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the English Premier League to five points. Second-placed Liverpool is scheduled to play Sheffield United on Wednesday.



Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the 20th minute at Luton, but Gabriel Osho equalized for the home team just five minutes later.



Gabriel Jesus, a star for Arsenal, scored a header towards the end of the first half, giving the Gunners a 2-1 lead.



Luton managed to equalize again four minutes into the second half, with Elijah Adebayo heading in after a corner.



In the 57th minute, Ross Barkley, Luton's midfielder, fired a shot under Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, putting Luton ahead. However, the lead was short-lived as Arsenal's German star Kai Havertz scored from close range a few minutes later, leveling the score at 3-3.



Despite the underdogs Luton coming close to securing a point, Arsenal's English midfielder Rice scored the winner with a header in the 97th minute after a cross from Martin Odegaard, marking a significant disappointment for Luton.



The final result saw Arsenal emerge victorious with a 4-3 win.

