Eurozone industrial producer prices extend yearly drop for 6th consecutive month in October

(MENAFN) As indicated by data released on Tuesday, industrial producer prices within the Eurozone sustained a downward trend on an annual basis for the sixth consecutive month in October.



According to Eurostat data, there was a notable decline of 9.4 percent in producer prices compared to the same period the previous year, following a significant drop of 12.4 percent recorded in September.



The descent in energy costs exhibited a moderation in October, with a 25 percent decrease, contrasting with the sharper decline of 31.2 percent observed in September.



Concurrently, in the broader European Union (EU), industrial producer prices experienced a substantial annualized plunge of 8.7 percent in October.



Breaking down the monthly dynamics, industrial producer prices in both the euro area and the larger 27-member EU bloc registered a decline of 0.2 percent in October.



It is noteworthy that the eurozone, often referred to as the EA19, encompasses member states utilizing the euro as their currency, while the EU27 comprises all member countries within the bloc.

