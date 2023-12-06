Associate district declares Ukrainian admission to EU ‘terribly far away’

(MENAFN) Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar has cast doubt on the prospect of Ukraine joining the European Union in the near future, citing the ongoing conflict with Russia and a list of unmet preconditions. In an interview with the Standard news portal on Monday, Blanar questioned the feasibility of initiating accession talks with Ukraine, expressing skepticism about the country becoming a European Union member state given the current circumstances.



Blanar specifically pointed to the state of war in Ukraine and questioned how senior European Union policymakers, including European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, could advocate for negotiations with a nation in the midst of a bloody conflict. While not ruling out Ukraine's eventual European Union membership, Blanar emphasized that, from Slovakia's perspective, the country's accession was "terribly, terribly far away."



The foreign minister highlighted the importance of approaching the issue without political bias and stressed that Slovakia insists on compliance with all the rules, without making exceptions for any country. He acknowledged that having a perspective for Ukraine in the future is essential but emphasized the need for adherence to established protocols.



Slovakia's stance on military assistance to Ukraine has also undergone changes, with Blanar mentioning that the country halted all military aid following the election of Prime Minister Robert Fico. Fico argued that the European Union should transition from being an arms supplier to a peacemaker. This shift in policy reflects Slovakia's commitment to a nuanced approach to regional dynamics and underscores the challenges and complexities surrounding Ukraine's path to European Union accession.



