Airbus Announces 113 Orders For November

European aircraft maker Airbus added more than 100 gross orders for new aircraft in November. The company confirmed the news on Dec 5, which included previously announced orders from the Dubai Airshow.

The A220 and A350 proved to be among the most popular during the month, with a number of airlines ordering the aircraft type. Along with the commitments, Airbus delivered over 60 aircrafts in November, which reportedly places it within reach of its full-year target for aircraft deliveries.

According to news, the deliveries were down 6pc compared to November 2022, but the tally sets the company up for success in terms of reaching its 2023 delivery target. This month, Airbus plans to deliver 97 aircraft to reach its full-year target of 720 deliveries, which several analysts believe is“relatively achievable.”

In the past three years, the planemaker's deliveries have averaged around 93 aircraft in the month of December. When supply chains were running without challenges or disruptions before the pandemic, Airbus' average deliveries for the month were around 131 planes, according to reports.

The company aims to reach its full-year target, considering last year's was missed due to ongoing supply chain issues. While analysts say this goal is“increasingly manageable” this year, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury reportedly said last week that supply chains are continuing to deal with challenges.

