Media reports Biden voicing suspensions over reelection bid

(MENAFN) In a recent fundraising event near Boston, United States President Joe Biden reportedly expressed doubt about running for office again, suggesting that his decision could be influenced by the potential candidacy of his predecessor, Donald Trump. The president was quoted telling supporters that if Trump were not in the race, he might not seek reelection, emphasizing the perceived threat posed by the former president to the democratic fabric of the nation. This revelation comes against the backdrop of the Democratic Party establishment's view of Trump as a unique threat, facing criminal allegations related to the 2020 election in Georgia and the Capitol Hill riot.



Biden's comments shed light on the complex dynamics at play within the Democratic Party, where concerns about Trump's influence on the political landscape are shaping the decision-making process for potential candidates. The president underscored the urgency of preventing Trump's return to power, stating, "If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running. We cannot let him win." This sentiment aligns with the Democratic Party's previous focus on Biden's electability as a key argument during the 2020 elections.



During the last presidential race, Biden's campaign highlighted his ability to beat Trump, and the Democratic Party leadership threw its weight behind the veteran politician in the primary election. Biden gained momentum, particularly after other candidates withdrew on the eve of Super Tuesday, a crucial day in the primary calendar.



However, doubts about Biden's ability to secure victory against Trump in a hypothetical rematch have emerged, fueled by a recent New York Times poll projecting his potential loss in key swing states. Despite being treated as the presumed Democratic nominee by party leadership and supportive media, critics argue that the lack of proper primaries does a disservice to the democratic process.



The revelation of Biden's contemplation about reelection adds a layer of uncertainty to the upcoming political landscape, highlighting the intricate relationship between individual political ambitions and the perceived threats posed by influential figures from the opposing party. As the nation anticipates the unfolding political drama, Biden's decision-making process and the evolving dynamics within the Democratic Party will undoubtedly be closely watched in the lead-up to the next presidential election.





