Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon kill Syrian farmer, injure 2 family members

(MENAFN) According to a US-based news agency, a Syrian worker lost his life on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a poultry farm in southern Lebanon, while two of his family members sustained injuries. The victims were both employees and residents of the farm, as mentioned in the statement.



The Israel army conducted artillery shelling targeting a structure in Mays al-Jabal town in northern Lebanon, as reported separately.



The news agency stated that the building was emptied, and no casualties were reported.



The agency also reported that an Israeli shelling targeted a Lebanese soldier's position along the southern border, resulting in the death of one soldier and injuries to three others.



This incident marks the first fatality in the Lebanese Army from intermittent Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon since the aftermath of the October 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel.



Tensions heightened along the Lebanon-Israel border with sporadic exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah after Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack.



The Israeli military resumed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip last Friday after announcing the conclusion of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

MENAFN06122023000045015839ID1107544402