Zelensky cancels on briefing with US senate

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky unexpectedly canceled a scheduled briefing with United States senators and White House officials on Tuesday, citing a "last-minute" snag, as reported by a senior Democrat. The cancellation led to a contentious discussion, with lawmakers shifting their attention to the ongoing debate over United States border policy and the crucial matter of continued aid to Kiev.



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer disclosed that Zelensky's team called off the virtual briefing moments before its commencement, citing an unforeseen issue without providing further details. The anticipated briefing was meant to provide updates on a substantial military aid package for Israel and Ukraine, currently in negotiations in Congress. The White House has been actively urging lawmakers to pass this aid package. However, some GOP members have sought to tie new Ukraine aid to funding for US border agencies, with several senators threatening to impede the spending bill unless it includes specific provisions related to immigration controls.



Following Zelensky's sudden cancellation, the briefing took a contentious turn, with notable figures like Senators Deb Fischer and Mitt Romney even leaving early. Senator Fischer expressed frustration, stating, "The point is there's no answer to any questions down there," and emphasized that she has previously supported all legislation in support of Ukraine. She issued a warning to the White House, stating, "They better be worried because I have backed everything."



The context of the canceled briefing adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing negotiations surrounding international aid. President Joe Biden's top budget official, Shalanda Young, had earlier warned that Washington is "out of money" for Kiev, underscoring the urgency of congressional action. Young emphasized that without such action, the United States will exhaust resources by the end of the year, impacting the procurement of weapons and equipment for Ukraine, as well as the provision of equipment from United States military stocks.



The abrupt cancellation of the briefing and the subsequent heated debate highlight the intricate interplay between international aid considerations, border policy, and the broader challenges faced by the Biden administration in navigating complex geopolitical issues. The developments also underscore the high stakes involved in securing funding for critical international initiatives amid a backdrop of domestic policy disputes.





