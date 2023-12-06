Guyana warns to approach to UN Security Council if dispute with Venezuela intensifies

(MENAFN) Attorney General Anil Nandlall stated on Tuesday that Guyana has issued a warning, indicating its intention to approach the UN Security Council if the dispute with Venezuela over the Essequibo border territory intensifies.



"Any action or attempt to take any action under the referendum will require recourse to the UN Security Council as an aggrieved party," Nandlall declared.



On Sunday, Venezuelans participated in a government-called referendum, with over 95 percent of voters supporting the conversion of Essequibo into a state within the country. Data from the Venezuelan National Electoral Council reveals that 10.5 million voters endorsed the integration of the Guyanese territory into Venezuela and the provision of citizenship to individuals from Guyana residing in the region.



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro addressed the results of the referendum.



“Long live the victory of all the people in a historic Consultative Referendum that has put Venezuela on its feet. We have taken the first steps of a new historical stage to fight for our Guayana Esequiba, for Peace and to recover what the liberators left us. The people spoke loud and clear,” he said in apost on social media.



Guyana and Venezuela have been embroiled in a longstanding border dispute that escalated notably following ExxonMobil's initial oil discovery in the region 8 years ago.

