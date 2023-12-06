WHO head says Israeli attacks on Gaza hinder transportation of medical supplies

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the Israeli assaults on Gaza are hindering the transportation of medical supplies to the blockaded Palestinian area.



Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mentioned in a post on X that, following a warning from the Israeli army, the WHO relocated medical supplies from the warehouse in Khan Younis to a smaller one in Rafah.



“This resulted in a postponement of the planned delivery of medicines to (Doctors Without Borders) and (UN agency for Palestinian refugees) for their health facilities,” Tedros stated.



“The movement has already been delayed and will continue to challenge our deliveries to hospitals in #Gaza, amid widespread armed conflict and limited staff on the ground,” he added.



“We need a sustained and safe flow of medical aid to provide care to people in Gaza,” Tedros further mentioned.



On Monday, Tedros declared that the WHO got a note from the Israel military to "remove supplies from our medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put it beyond use."

