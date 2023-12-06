ABL Diagnostics Releases New Applications For Respiratory Viruses Including Influenza, RSV And SARS-Cov-2

(MENAFN- Pressat)



ABL Diagnostics strengthens its DeepChek® portfolio with new genotyping applications for Influenza A/B and RSV A/B. Verified on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) systems, the assays complete a menu of tests dedicated to the analysis of respiratory viruses (including SARS-CoV-2).

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the“Company”) , a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the release of new DeepChek® assays intended to be used for Influenza A, Influenza B, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) A and Respiratory Syncytial Virus B genotyping.

As winter bears down across the northern hemisphere, healthcare systems are readying for the“tripledemic” flu, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV infections, highlighting the need for respiratory tests. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a respiratory-borne infectious disease that leads to the inflammation of the smallest lung airways and is estimated to result in more than 3 million hospitalizations and more than 26,000 deaths per year globally (Source: Oliver Wyman analysis).

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) diagnostic market is expected to register a significant CAGR of 10.1% during 2023 – 2028. The growing burden of RSV infections globally, rise in investments, technological advancements in the development of RSV diagnostic tests, product approvals and launches, and other key strategies adopted by the market players[1] .

The new ABL Diagnostics assays, made available to virology laboratories in a kit format, complete a portfolio of applications dedicated to the analysis of respiratory viruses, including but not restricted to SARS-CoV-2 Whole Genome sequencing (DeepChek® Whole Genome SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping) and to the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A virus, Influenza B virus, and/or Respiratory Syncytial Virus RNA (UltraGene Assay Combo 4 Screening – CE IVD).

“Our team keeps developing new applications on a regular basis with the objective of releasing end products matching as many settings as possible. As such, we have verified those new assays on several sequencing platforms and made sure RSV and Influenza samples can be multiplexed with other types of specimens within a single NGS run, to ensure maximal efficiency.” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D at ABL Diagnostics.

Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics added:“Innovation is part of the ABL Diagnostics DNA, we aim to consolidate our portfolio of applications and release new kits in line with our partners and customers' expectations. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned the need to keep studying and tracking respiratory viruses and gathering knowledge and epidemiology information. There are many national and international programs to sequence RSV and Flu. We have answered successfully the first challenges and se requirements to fulfil daily research activities”.

***

ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICS

ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD) is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene® and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek® (a very sensitive, robust and sustainable technology allowing precise identification of relevant genomic variations like single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP), amino-acid mutations, quasispecies like variants of concern, already published or which will be discovered in the future, with known impact on disease prognosis, drug efficacy, pathogen activity...).

These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications, growing fast year after year to stick to the market needs, with a primary focus on HIV (with CE-IVD marked target-specific assays covering all relevant genes used for drug resistance assessment like reverse transcriptase, protease, integrase and with disruptive Whole Genome Kits), on SARS-CoV-2 (with a CE-IVD marked Whole Genome assay), on Tuberculosis (with a CE-IVD marked multiplex assay targeting genes relevant for first line, second line and new-drugs resistance determination), on viral hepatitis B and C, 16s/18s RNA for taxonomy and microbiome analyses and other viral and bacterial targets. Please consult ABL Diagnostics team for further information about registration status of the ABL Diagnostics' products in your territory.

ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics also develops, manufactures, and markets kits for clinical specimen collection – MediaChek® and digital solutions like Nadis®, an CE-marked Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system used in France in more than 200 hospitals managing patients infected by HIV or Viral Hepatitis.

ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).

For further information, please visit

CONTACTS

ABL Diagnostics

Ronan Boulme

General manager

Tel.: +33 7 83 64 68 50

...

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning ABL Diagnostics and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that ABL Diagnostics considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the“Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on July 12, 2022 under number 22-296, available on the web site of ABL Diagnostics () and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which ABL Diagnostics operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to ABL Diagnostics or not currently considered material by ABL Diagnostics. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of ABL Diagnostics to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for ABL Diagnostics shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

[1]