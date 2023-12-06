US Embassy Saddened By News That ANAMA Employee Injured

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today we were saddened by the news about the injury of a specialist involved in mine clearance in the Aghdam region, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on its page on X, Azernews reports.

“We express our condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed by mines. The United States is a committed partner in assisting Azerbaijan in demining its territories. Since November 2021, the United States has allocated $3.5 million for humanitarian operations to clear mines from Azerbaijani territories,” the statement said.