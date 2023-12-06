US Embassy Saddened By News That ANAMA Employee Injured

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today we were saddened by the news about the injury of a
specialist involved in mine clearance in the Aghdam region, the US
Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on its page on X, Azernews reports.
“We express our condolences to the families and loved ones of
those killed by mines. The United States is a committed partner in
assisting Azerbaijan in demining its territories. Since November
2021, the United States has allocated $3.5 million for humanitarian
operations to clear mines from Azerbaijani territories,” the
statement said.
