Ukraine Marks Day Of Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, Ukrainians are marking Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On December 6, 1991, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed the laws,“On the Armed Forces of Ukraine' and“On the Defense of Ukraine”, and on December 13, 1991 endorsed the Concept of Defense and Development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which determined the main principles and areas of the development of the Ukrainian Army, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukraine inherited from the USSR one of the most powerful military groups in Europe, equipped with nuclear weapons and relatively modern types of armms and military equipment. However, in more than 20 years of Ukraine's independent histoty, the Ukrainian Army was nearly destroyed. Over the decades, there had been massive military personnel layoffs. Some servicemen left the service themselves in despair, not seeing any prospects in the army. Apart from internal factors, there were external ones, as during these years Ukraine had to overcome the intense pressure of Moscow, which in every possible way opposed the creation of the effective Armed Forces in our country.

The turning point in the history of the modern Ukrainian Army was the events of 2013-2014: the Revolution of Dignity, the occupation of Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine. Despite the Army laying in ruins, betrayals, losses, insane pressure and treachery of the enemy, the Ukrainian military managed to defend the motherland's independence and protect the Ukrainian people from the aggressor.

Currently, the Ukrainian Army is strengthening its combat capability, and Ukraine has declared its intention to join NATO.

It is worth noting that, for the second year in a row, Ukrainians are marking Day of the Armed Forces amid the Russian full-scale invasion. With the start of Russia's full-scale aggression, the Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated that they are capable of opposing the Russian army, which is currently listed as the world's second most powerful one.

Meanwhile, as of January 2023, in the world's Military Strength Ranking by Global Firepower, Ukraine took 15th place from among 145 world powers. A year ago, it was ranked 22nd.