War Update: 97 Combat Engagements Occur On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched four missile strikes and 104 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 101 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On the night of December 6, 2023, Russian occupiers launched another air attack on Ukraine's territory, having used 50 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Ukraine's air defense units intercepted 41 enemy combat drones.

Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Chernihiv region's Kostobobriv; Sumy region's Novodmytrivka; Kharkiv region's Ivanivka; Luhansk region's Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka; Donetsk region's Spirne, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Oleksandropil, Urozhaine and Novomykhailivka; Zaporizhzhia region's Novodarivka; Kherson region's Tiahynka, Krynky and Lvove.

Russian artillery strikes affected over 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and the Luhansk region's Novvoselivske.

In the Lyman direction, 26 Russian attacks were repelled near the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry and Bilohorivka; Donetsk region's Terny, Spirne, Vesele and Rozdolivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting assault actions to the south of Bakhmut, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian occupiers, and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian warriors continue holding the enemy back despite Russia's attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. The Ukrainian military are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Twenty-five Russian attacks were repelled to the east of Novomakhmutivka and Stepove, and to the northeast of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Spirne, Sieverne and Pervomaiske.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the Ukrainian military repelled an enemy attack to the south of the Donetsk region's Zolota Nyva.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled all attacks by Russian occupiers, who tried to regain their lost positions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian invaders, and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian warriors are holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, carrying out counterbattery measures and inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 15 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, four strikes on enemy command posts, and three strikes on surface-to-air missile systems. Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shot down Russia's Su-24M tactical bomber.

In addition, Ukrainian missile units hit six Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, one command post, one ammunition depot, two electronic warfare systems, and 11 artillery systems.