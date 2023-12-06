NPCI Bharat Billpay Onboards SBI Card Under The Credit Card Category

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 5, 2023: NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) onboards SBI Card, India's one of the largest pure-play credit card issuer, under credit card category of Bharat BillPay. This development will simplify the way millions of customers manage their credit card bill payments by offering them an unparalleled level of convenience and accessibility. The other major credit card issuers live under this category are Kotak Mahindra Bank, BoB Financial, Federal Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Canara Bank.



As one of the largest credit card issuer in the country, SBI Card boasts a staggering customer base of around 1.68 crore. By leveraging Bharat BillPay, SBI Card customers will be able to efficiently manage their credit card bill payments across all Bharat BillPay supported payment channels, be it online through bank or payment apps or via the network of Bharat BillPay enabled physical outlets.



The partnership will allow customers to leverage the comprehensive range of payment modes offered by Bharat BillPay, ensuring hassle-free and secure transactions. Moreover, the settlement system of Bharat BillPay provides an added layer of assurance, ensuring a seamless and reliable payment experience for all users.



Ms. Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, of NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. said, "At Bharat BillPay, our dedication remains resolute – we aim to reshape convenience, ensuring bill payments are effortlessly accessible to all. Through strategic partnerships with major players in the credit card ecosystem, we're setting unprecedented standards for accessibility, convenience, and reliability. SBI Card repayment on Bharat BillPay marks a significant milestone in digital payment solutions, steering us towards a future that is more connected and prosperous for everyone.”



Mr. Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, "At SBI Card, we are committed to making life simple for our customers. This integration is one such effort in this direction as we deliver them greater convenience and flexibility, leading to a seamless experience.”





About NPCI



National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. NPCI has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country. It has changed the way payments are made in India through a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) and Bharat BillPay.

NPCI is focused on bringing innovations in the retail payment systems through the use of technology and is relentlessly working to transform India into a digital economy. It is facilitating secure payments solutions with nationwide accessibility at minimal cost in furtherance of India's aspiration to be a fully digital society.

For more information, visit:

About NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd.



Incorporated in December 2020, NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL), is responsible for driving the RBI-conceptualised Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). Bharat BillPay is a one-stop ecosystem for payment of all bills providing an interoperable and accessible“Anytime Anywhere” Bill payment service to customers across India with certainty, reliability, and safety of transactions.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...