The African Union Strongly Condemns Violence In Guinea Bissau

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemns the recent violence in Guinea Bissau, perpetrated by elements of the National Guard.

The Chairperson equally notes with concern the dissolution of the National Assembly. The Chairperson calls on the government and all national stakeholders to prioritise dialogue in the furtherance of peace and to respect the Constitution to ensure the preservation of stability and unity of the country.

The Chairperson continues to closely monitor developments in the country and reiterates the African Union's support to the people and Government of Guinea.

