(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA)

--

1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree approving the formation of the third cabinet. It grouped 14 ministers and was headed by Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

1990 -- UN General Assembly condemned the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait and blatant violations of international treaties by Iraqi forces. The UN said those responsible must be punished.

1999 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened the new headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He expressed joy over the opening of the new building, which was built on 8,000 square meters plot of land at a cost of KD 13 million.

2004 -- Interpellation of Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet and Parliament Affairs Mohammad Daifallah Sharar ended with referring the issue to the Audit Bureau.

2011 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah dissolved the National Assembly.

2011 -- Kuwait Police national team crowned as champions of the first GCC shooting tournament held in Kuwait. The team gathered seven medals, four gold, one silver, and two bronze.

2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Egypt signed a KD 30-million loan agreement to expand a PowerStation east of Cairo.

2017 -- FIFA officially lifts suspension off the Kuwaiti Football Association (KFA).

2018 -- Standard & Poor's announced an upgrade in the rating for Boursa Kuwait to an emerging market as of September 23rd, 2019.

2018 -- Kuwaiti actress Suad Abdullah won the Arab women prize for 2018 due to her five decades career in Arab drama and acting.

2019 -- Kuwaiti racer Mohammad Al-Dhafiri won the UAE's 2019 rally for T1 car class. The tournament was held in Sharjah. (end) gta