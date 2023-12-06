Gaza Suffers Heavy Toll As Israeli Attacks Escalate In Residential Areas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza City, Dec. 6 (Petra) -- During the early hours of Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces continued their aggressive onslaught and intense bombardment on the besieged northern, central, and southern regions of the Gaza Strip. The relentless attacks have resulted in dozens of casualties, with a significant number being children and women.According to Palestinian sources, at least six individuals were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting two houses in the Nuseirat camp located in central Gaza.Additionally, three individuals lost their lives and multiple casualties were reported as Israeli warplanes targeted a house in the western camp of Khan Yunis.Artillery shelling persisted in various Gaza City neighborhoods, including Tuffah, Daraj, and Shuja'iya, as well as in the eastern areas of Khan Yunis, namely Al-Fukhari, Khuza'a, and Abasan.In a further display of aggression, the Israeli occupation forces unleashed a barrage of phosphorus and smoke bombs towards the center of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.Civil Defense sources revealed the challenging circumstances of recovering victims, as a significant number of deaths and wounded individuals remain buried under the debris caused by the ongoing Israeli attacks on the coastal enclave.Disturbingly, it has been reported that 35 medical workers, including doctors and ambulance officers, have been detained by the occupation forces.With the latest casualties, the death toll has risen to approximately 16,250 martyrs since the commencement of the aggression on October 7, with more than 1,240 deaths recorded since the expiration of the "temporary humanitarian truce" earlier this month.According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the number of forcibly displaced individuals in the Strip has reached approximately 1.9 million since the start of the war in Gaza, accounting for over 80 percent of the region's population.Expressing grave concern, the World Health Organization has warned that the situation in the Gaza Strip is getting worse all the time and approaching humanity's "darkest hour."