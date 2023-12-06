Cold, Cloudy Weather To Prevail With Spotty Showers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) -- A cold air mass continues to influence the Kingdom on Wednesday, causing temperatures to plummet. Across most regions, the weather will remain relatively cold, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, the Jordan Meteorology Department (JMD) said.However, residents should be prepared for foggy conditions in the mountains during the morning hours. The northern parts of the country and certain central areas may witness intermittent light to moderate rain showers. Moderate southwest winds will prevail throughout the day.Additionally, the weather service has issued warnings regarding reduced visibility due to fog formation in highlands and plains and the potential hazards of slippery roads caused by rainfall.Looking ahead to Thursday, most regions can expect relatively cold and partly cloudy weather, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience moderate conditions. Southwest winds will continue to blow at a moderate speed.As we approach Friday, temperatures are set to uptick a few degrees, bringing relatively cold and partly cloudy conditions to most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy warmth. The winds will shift to southeasterly and occasionally become active.On Saturday, a slight drop in mercury levels is anticipated, enveloping most regions in relatively cold and partly cloudy weather. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience moderate conditions. There is a chance of light rain showers in the northern parts of the country during the early morning hours. Moderate southwest winds will persist.Today's peak temperatures will be between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 8C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 26C and lows of 15C.