Al Cazar: A Legacy Of Culinary Excellence

In the heart of Dubai, where tradition meets innovation, Al Cazar stands tall as a beacon of culinary craftsmanship. Established in 1975 by a group of South Indian visionaries, the company has evolved into a bakery powerhouse, synonymous with unparalleled quality and reliability.

Over the years, Al Cazar has not just embraced change; it has driven it. With a dedicated team of over 400 staff, a fleet of 90 vehicles, and a customer base exceeding 4,000, Al Cazar has become a cornerstone in the culinary landscape of the UAE. From Arabic and English bread to cakes and sandwiches, our repertoire of over 200 products caters to diverse tastes, making Al Cazar the largest sandwich seller in the UAE market.



A Brief Message from the Chairman - Sheikh Abdulla Bin Faisal Bin Sultan Bin Salim Al Qassimi

As the proud chairman of Al Cazar, it is my privilege to lead a company deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of the UAE. Our journey from 1975 to the present has been a testament to our commitment to excellence and a passion for delivering unmatched taste experiences.

'In this new chapter, we invite you to join us on an exciting journey. Our venture is not just about products; it's about crafting experiences that linger on the palate and in the memory.'







Introducing the Star of Our New Chapter: Cream Butter Buns

In this exciting phase of our journey, Al Cazar is thrilled to unveil nine exquisite products. Among them, the star of the show is our indulgent Cream Butter Buns:

Irresistible Flavors: Chocolate: A symphony of velvety cocoa delight, Dates: A perfect blend of sweetness and chewy richness, Pineapple: Tropical paradise in every bite, Strawberry: Bursting with the freshness of handpicked strawberries, Vanilla: Pure indulgence in every layer.

Crafted to Perfection: Each Cream Butter Bun is a masterpiece, a testament to our relentless pursuit of perfection in taste and texture.

Versatility Redefined: Whether you're a chocolate enthusiast or a fan of fruity delights, our Cream Butter Buns cater to every palate, offering a delectable journey of flavors.



Chairman's Insight: 'Our new venture is an extension of our commitment to push the boundaries of taste. The Cream Butter Buns, in particular, are crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring a culinary experience like no other. We're excited to redefine indulgence for our customers.'

Closing Information: As Al Cazar embarks on this exciting new chapter, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers, dedicated team, and partners who have been an integral part of our journey. Stay tuned as we continue to create unforgettable culinary experiences and redefine the art of taste. Al Cazar - A Legacy of Taste, a Promise of Quality.



On stage - Sheikh Sulthan Bin Abdullah Al Qasmi (Son of Chairman), Sheikh Saqar Bin Abdullah Al Qasmi (Son of Chairman), Sheikh Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al Qasmi (Son of Chairman), Mr. K.V. Mohanan (Founder & Director of Al Cazar), Mr. Baburaj kottungal (Group CFO) & Mr. Biju.S (General Manager of Al Cazar)



