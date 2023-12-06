Winter Season In Qatar Packed With Outdoor Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism's December edition of its monthly Qatar Calendar guide unveils a packed roster of events featuring outdoor bazaars, the return of the ever-popular Hot Air Balloon Festival, sports championships, art exhibitions and more.

Sheikha Noor Abdulla Al-Thani, Acting Head of Tourism Events and Festivals Organising Section at Qatar Tourism, said:“This December, residents can look forward to a dynamic calendar that makes the most of Qatar's cool winter season. With events taking place across the country and at numerous venues, Qatar demonstrates once more its ability to host and create world-class events with its curated infrastructure that ranges from sophisticated beach resorts to expansive outdoor parks and museums.”



Bazaars and outdoor activities

To complement Qatar's famed winter season, residents can enjoy several bazaars and outdoor activities. Set against picturesque backdrops throughout the country, families can visit the Heenat Salma Winter Bazaar (December 4 – 9), MIA Bazaar (October 20 – March 9), and Torba Market (November 11 – April 27), while thrill seekers can visit the recently re-opened Lusail Winter Wonderland.

Some of Qatar's most popular annual events are also making a return this month; the Qatar Balloon Festival takes place from December 7 to 18 and invites guests to enjoy a ride with spectacular sunrise views over the city, while Darb Al Saai is set to take place from December 10 to 18, celebrating Qatar's history and heritage. Residents can also look forward to a Qatar National Day Celebration at Al Hazm Mall (December 18).

Sports

Adrenaline seekers are in for a display of tricks, loops and freestyle kiting at the GKA 2023 Freestyle Kite World Cup Finals Qatar 2023 (December 5 – 9). In addition, numerous sporting championships ranging from cricket to handball will unfold this December, including: Al Gannas Society Championship (December 1 – 9), Deaf International Cricket Council T20 World Cup Qatar 2023 (December 1 – 12), GCC Billiards and Snooker Championship (December 1 – 7), Beach Pro Tour (December 6 – 9), World Arabian Horse Championships (December 7 – 9), Qatar International Cup Grand Prix – Weightlifting (December 20 – 27), Qatar Men's International Tournament – Handball (December 29 – January 3) and the King of the Court volleyball championship (December 13 – 16).

Arts and culture

The latest edition of Qatar Calendar showcases art venues across the country hosting a variety of exhibitions and cultural events this month. Film enthusiasts can enjoy Baraha Movie Nights (December 18 – January 5) in Msheireb Downtown Doha and explore the Arab World's Cinema Exhibition: Intaj which is open to January 20.

Qatar Museums Gallery, Al-Riwaq continues to show the Dan Flavin | Donald Judd: Doha Exhibition. Finally, a diverse line-up of exhibitions are also set to take place during the month with the Adventure Sports Exhibit (December 1 – 30), Doha Winter Trade Fair (November 27 – December 13), a Winter Exhibition (November 16 – December 2), the Qatar Classic Car Contest & Exhibition (December 6 – 10), the 2nd edition of the Razza Exhibition (December 11 – 16), and the Teeb Al Hazm Exhibition (November 27 – December 8).