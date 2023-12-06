Greenr Cafe Brings Forth Their First Full Length Nourishing Plant-Based Breakfast Menu

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A balanced breakfast is the first step to a balanced life. Greenr Cafe, the pioneers of plant based dining in India bring forth their first full length menu hearty breakfast menu designed to nourish the body and energise the mornings.



As the dining habits of people evolve, more people are gravitating towards grabbing a meal in the morning, often merging it with their health routines. Recognizing this shift towards wellness, Greenr Cafe seized the opportunity to introduce a comprehensive plant-based breakfast menu to complement our extensive array of vegan offerings.



The Open Toasts stand as the most sought-after delicacy on the menu, offering a scrumptious selection of eight sweet and savoury varieties. These include the Nutty Caramelized Banana with house peanut butter, banana slices, dark chocolate chips, orange zest, and house vanilla syrup on oat cranberry sourdough bread ; the Curried Chickpea featuring chickpeas, Madras curry powder, tomatoes, lettuce, dill ranch dressing, on whole wheat sesame sourdough bread ; and the Smashed Pea with Feta boasting green peas, feta mousse, garlic flakes, parsley, tahini, and herb oil, available with a dairy-free option at the same price. Moreover, the Pear and Walnut Blue Cheese presents a harmonious blend of pear, walnuts, blue cheese dressing, and habanero honey on oat cranberry sourdough bread. Additionally, the menu offers the Silky Chocolate Hazelnut, Avocado with Hummus, Scrambled Tofu with Chives, and Arugula Pesto Bocconcini Open Toasts, all meticulously crafted to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.



Additionally, the menu features the delightfully vegan house pancakes, such as the wholesome Berry Banana Oat Pancakes, prepared with banana, oats, coconut milk, berry compote, cashew cream, and vanilla syrup or the Silky Chocolate Hazelnut Pancakes prepared with a delectable combination of whipped chocolate ganache, roasted hazelnuts, almonds, Himalayan sea salt, oats, coconut milk, and vanilla syrup.



While remaining true to their commitment to clean, unprocessed foods, Greenr Cafe's breakfast menu refrains from featuring conventional processed vegan sausages or eggs. Instead, it utilises innovative in-house versions of beloved classics, such as scrambled eggs crafted from silken tofu, providing customers with wholesome, whole-food alternatives. Completing the menu are classic sides, including the signature sweet potato hash browns and a roasted tomato medley.



Spruce up your morning with an array of refreshing beverages to sip and savour. Begin with zesty fresh Juices such as the Santa Monica Sunrise, prepared with a blend of oranges infused with a hint of black pepper or dive into the Hibiscus Hip, crafted with hibiscus flowers, pineapple, basil leaves, Himalayan black salt, and organic raw cane sugar, promising a truly unique and refreshing flavour profile.



Experience a delightful variety of Smoothies each offering its unique blend of flavors and nutrients. Dive into the Jamaican Jammer, boasting a medley of strawberries, raspberries, banana, pomegranate, almond butter, and almond milk, conveniently available in both regular and bowl sizes. Alternatively, indulge in the revitalising Love Yourself More Smoothie, featuring a rejuvenating blend of celery, cucumber, spinach, mint, mango, guava, lime, watermelon seeds, organic jaggery, and coconut milk. Don't miss out on the creamy goodness of the Custard Apple Smoothie, ensuring a diverse selection to cater to varying tastes and preferences.



Enjoy the richness of traditional coffee choices such as Americano, Cappuccino, and Mochaor explore unique twists on familiar favourites with the House Cold Coffee, Iced Mocha, and Greenr Frappe,Elevate your experience with innovative Signature drinks, including the Matcha Vanilla Latte and OG Masala Chai, adding a unique touch to your beverage adventure.





Company :-Stanley Communications

User :- Shreya Sapra

Email :...