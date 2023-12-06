UAE Targets Versatile Investment Co-Op With Uzbekistan Ambassador (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates places a strategic
emphasis on developing strong bilateral trade relations with
Uzbekistan, so we aim for collaborative investments in a variety of
sectors, including renewable energy, transportation, and logistics,
as well as agriculture, digitalization, and tourism, UAE's
Ambassador to Uzbekistan Saeed Mattar Sultan Alqemzi told Trend in an exclusive interview.
The ambassador stated that the parties' commitment to continual
improvement of public administration and continued training of
modern staff distinguishes Emirati-Uzbek cooperation.
“These coordinated endeavors reflect the two countries' common
desire to explore new areas of long-term bilateral cooperation.
Notably, there is a particular emphasis on encouraging innovation
and improving artificial intelligence initiatives,” Alqemzi
added.
The UAE ambassador stressed that the UAE aims to further
cultivate deep and distinguished relations with all countries,
including Uzbekistan, guided by dedication to scientific and
technological progress as well as the establishment of an economy
based on knowledge and diversity.
Further speaking, the official said that numerous businesses
from diverse sectors in the UAE are expressing interest in entering
the Uzbek market:
"A number of UAE businesses from various sectors are attempting
to enter the Uzbek market. Another approach to effectively meeting
this demand involves the organization of business forums combined
with networking sessions, as well as B2G and B2B meetings," he
stated.
According to the ambassador, this comprehensive system provides
UAE enterprises with in-depth knowledge of the Uzbek market,
including its business and investment environment, regulatory
rules, and other procedures.
"B2B meetings, in particular, serve as a valuable platform for
UAE companies to identify suitable business partners for future
collaboration with Uzbekistan," the UAE envoy stated.
Officials further stated that the UAE Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, through its specialized Economy and Trade Affairs
Department and the UAE Embassy in the Republic of Uzbekistan,
actively collects essential information and evaluates chances for
entry into the Uzbek market.
“This process aligns closely with the interests and endeavors of
UAE companies, which can also proactively reach out to the Ministry
to request support in facilitating their business interactions with
Uzbek counterparts or in helping resolve specific issues faced in
Uzbekistan's economic environment,” he said.
Meanwhile, during a recent meeting between President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, the high dynamics of the growth of
diverse Uzbek-Emirati ties were recognized with satisfaction.
Simultaneously, the parties emphasized the importance of
carrying out cooperation initiatives, such as e-government
development, within the framework of the road plan approved earlier
this year.
The officials confirmed their mutual desire to develop practical
collaboration in areas such as effective management, trade
potential development, urban infrastructure modernization, high
technology, artificial intelligence, and others.
As of July 2023, the UAE's overall investment portfolio in
Uzbekistan amounted to more than $4 billion. The UAE's Masdar
Energy Company recently signed a $2.6 billion agreement with the
Government of Uzbekistan for the combined execution of solar PV and
wind power projects totaling 2,150 MW and 500 MW, respectively.
