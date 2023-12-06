Air Force Commander Shows Combat Performance Of Ukraine's Air Defense Units

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of December 5, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units were working in the south of the country, shooting down enemy targets.
The relevant video was posted by Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Today the South Air Command is beating its best! Destroying everything, both enemy planes and combat drones,” Oleshchuk wrote.
He thanked everyone involved in the combat performance.
A reminder that, on the evening of December 5, 2023, air raid sirens triggered across southern and central Ukraine, as Russian troops launched combat drones.
Photo: Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Video:
Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Telegram
