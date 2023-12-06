               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Air Force Commander Shows Combat Performance Of Ukraine's Air Defense Units


12/6/2023 12:21:48 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of December 5, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units were working in the south of the country, shooting down enemy targets.

The relevant video was posted by Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today the South Air Command is beating its best! Destroying everything, both enemy planes and combat drones,” Oleshchuk wrote.

He thanked everyone involved in the combat performance.

A reminder that, on the evening of December 5, 2023, air raid sirens triggered across southern and central Ukraine, as Russian troops launched combat drones.

Photo: Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Video:
Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Telegram

MENAFN06122023000193011044ID1107543902

