On Aircraft Crash, China Calls On US To Heed Concerns Of Japanese People

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China Tuesday called on the US to "take a responsible attitude,
and attach importance" to Japanese people's concerns following the
crash of an aircraft, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
“CV-22 Osprey aircraft underwent several serious accidents that
have led to casualties and/or people going missing. The US should
... conduct a detailed investigation and give a reasonable
explanation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters
in Beijing, the daily Global Times reported.
The search continued for two missing crew members after a US
military Osprey aircraft with eight people on board crashed near
the southwest coast of Japan last week.
Japan's Self-Defense Forces searched the southern coastline of
Yakushima Island in Kagoshima province for debris.
Six bodies have been found besides some wreckage of the crashed
aircraft.
