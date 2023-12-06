On Aircraft Crash, China Calls On US To Heed Concerns Of Japanese People

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China Tuesday called on the US to "take a responsible attitude, and attach importance" to Japanese people's concerns following the crash of an aircraft, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“CV-22 Osprey aircraft underwent several serious accidents that have led to casualties and/or people going missing. The US should ... conduct a detailed investigation and give a reasonable explanation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing, the daily Global Times reported.

The search continued for two missing crew members after a US military Osprey aircraft with eight people on board crashed near the southwest coast of Japan last week.

Japan's Self-Defense Forces searched the southern coastline of Yakushima Island in Kagoshima province for debris.

Six bodies have been found besides some wreckage of the crashed aircraft.