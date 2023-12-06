“Half Of The Population Of Uzbekistan Is Overweight” Sanepid Committee

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the results of a study conducted by the Committee
on Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health (SanEpid
Committee) together with the World Health Organization, half of the
population aged 18-64 is overweight, and 20% of them suffer from
obesity, Azernews reports, citing Kun News
Agency.
Every day, 67% of the population eats an adequate amount (less
than 400 grams) of vegetables and fruits, but 46% have elevated
blood cholesterol levels.
The results showed that the average daily salt consumption of the
population is 14.9 grams, which is 3 times more than the
recommendation of the World Health Organization (not to exceed 5
grams per day).
According to the department, non-observance of physical activity
and nutrition norms and rules, excessive consumption of salt, sugar
and fat foods and sweets, as well as insufficient consumption of
vitamins and minerals lead to a number of consequences:
. lagging behind in rational growth and mental development in
young people;
. in adults, it causes the development of a number of diseases that
lead to premature death of a person, such as cardiovascular,
endocrine, and malignant tumors.
