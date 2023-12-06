               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
“Half Of The Population Of Uzbekistan Is Overweight” Sanepid Committee


12/6/2023 12:21:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the results of a study conducted by the Committee on Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health (SanEpid Committee) together with the World Health Organization, half of the population aged 18-64 is overweight, and 20% of them suffer from obesity, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

Every day, 67% of the population eats an adequate amount (less than 400 grams) of vegetables and fruits, but 46% have elevated blood cholesterol levels.

The results showed that the average daily salt consumption of the population is 14.9 grams, which is 3 times more than the recommendation of the World Health Organization (not to exceed 5 grams per day).

According to the department, non-observance of physical activity and nutrition norms and rules, excessive consumption of salt, sugar and fat foods and sweets, as well as insufficient consumption of vitamins and minerals lead to a number of consequences:

. lagging behind in rational growth and mental development in young people;
. in adults, it causes the development of a number of diseases that lead to premature death of a person, such as cardiovascular, endocrine, and malignant tumors.

