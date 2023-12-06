Passionpreneur Publishing Announces The Global Release Of Be The Change In The Hospitality Industry

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of the audiobook version of Be The Change in the Hospitality Industry by Rikhsibay Tursunov via audiobook distribution networks. The audiobook is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience and provide another way for audiences to engage with this interesting and informative topic.

In this must-listen book, Rikhsibay Tursunov shares invaluable insights, tools and techniques for developing your emotional intelligence, making connections, and making a difference in the hospitality industry. By harnessing your emotional intelligence, creating meaningful connections, and building strong relations with anyone you meet, you are building three of the most important skills you can develop for a successful life.

The audiobook is now available to inspire listeners across the globe and is available through 40+ audio platforms such as Audible, Spotify, Overdrive, AudiobooksNow, Apple, and many more.

About The Author:

Rikhsibay Tursunov is a highly motivated and passionate professional. He had his first taste of business success as a little boy growing up in the countryside of Uzbekistan, helping to support his family. Rikhsibay now has over 25 years of hospitality industry experience working with luxury hotels in Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates. He is passionate about sharing his experience and knowledge of creating a comfortable, efficient, and lively work environment.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishin successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.