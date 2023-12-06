Is There A Basic Problem With Autonomous Driving?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The feasibility of autonomous vehicles for general use in public traffic has long been questioned (see“Artificial intelligence faces serious roadblocks,” Asia Times, July 18, 2017). Here we are, years later – after billions of dollars of investment – with the reality that the technology still does not meet the requirements for reliable use in general traffic.

This deficiency was highlighted last month when the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended operations of General Motors' autonomous-driving subsidiary, Cruise. The suspension was triggered by an incident on October 2 when a human-driven vehicle struck a female pedestrian, propelling her into the path of a driverless Cruise car.

The driverless car collided with her, came to a halt, and then attempted to pull over to the side of the road, dragging her about 6 meters. Evidently, the car's computer program failed to meet the demands of this situation.

It's not due to a lack of technological investment – billions of dollars have been poured into creating autonomous vehicles equipped with sophisticated sensors and refined software through extensive road operation.