China's Next-Gen Air Missile Could Decide A Taiwan War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China has showcased its J-16 fighters armed with the PL-17 missile, a weaponry upgrade that significantly enhances the aircraft's fighting power while reflecting a broader shift in China's global air warfare posture.

A photo released by China shows J-16 Flanker derivatives equipped with various air-to-air missiles including the long-range PL-17, also known as PL-XX or PL-20, The Warzone reported .

The missile was shown in a formation of four J-16 jets, each carrying a mix of missiles spanning short to very long-range engagement capabilities. The Warzone report notes that the PL-17 is known for its unprecedented reach, significantly enhancing the J-16's operational capacity.

The PL-17 is a long-range beyond visual range (BVR) missile for critical aerial targets such as aerial tankers and airborne warning and control system aircraft (AWACS).

While the Warzone mentions that the PL-17 was first observed seven years before the article's publication, the missile type has been the subject of ongoing analysis. It is widely considered a successor to the PL-12 and is intended primarily for targeting high-value assets like tankers and airborne early-warning aircraft.

The missile, which is significantly larger than the PL-15, measures almost 20 feet in length, is equipped with a dual-pulse rocket motor, four small tail fins, thrust-vectoring controls and can reach speeds of at least Mach 4.

Its guidance system, meanwhile, combines a two-way datalink and an AESA seeker and is highly resistant to electronic countermeasures. The missile's design also suggests the inclusion of an infrared seeker, making it more difficult to defeat in its terminal engagement phase.

Image of an J-16 with various missiles including the PL-17. Photo: Twitter

However, The Warzone says that the PL-17's size currently restricts it to an external carriage, first identified on the J-16. The report says that its operational status as of 2023 remains unclear, with ongoing testing but no official confirmation of service entry.