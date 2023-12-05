UAE Traffic Alert: Part Of Key Road To Be Closed For 2 Weeks In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 3:54 PM

Abu Dhabi authorities on Tuesday announced that one of the emirate's major roads will be closed for two weeks.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said the right lane of the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Int'l Road (E11) in Al Dhafra will not be accessible to motorists from December 6 (12am) until December 30 (5am).

Road users are urged to drive cautiously and strictly observe traffic rules and regulations. The closure will affect the lane towards Abu Dhabi, the ITC said. See the map below:

The ITC also announced partial road closure on Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Road (E45) - Madinat Zayed - Al Dhafra Region from Tuesday, December 5 (10pm) to Friday, December 8 (5am). The left lane towards Madinat Zayed will be closed for the next three days.

