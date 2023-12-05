Amir, Austrian Chancellor Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria HE Karl Nehammer the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

This came during a phone call received by HH the Amir on Tuesday from the Chancellor of Austria.

HE the Chancellor expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for Qatar's efforts and mediation in the release of hostages.

During the call, they also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields.